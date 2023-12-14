ROAD CLOSURE: Gadsden County crews repairing Cane Creek Road Bridge; see how to get around it

Gadsden County is closing part of Cane Creek Road.

Detours are in place as bridge repairs are made.

See how to get around the work in the county's news release below.

COUNTY NEWS RELEASE:

Effective immediately, motorist will encounter an intermittent road closure on Cane Creek Road.

County crews are repairing the Cane Creek Road bridge, located two (2) miles south of County Road 274. The road there may be closed for an extended period of time.

Motorists are being detoured from Old Federal Road to 65-B, Hosford Highway 65 to Sawdust Road to Ben Bostick Road. Motorists traveling from Quincy are being detoured via Sawdust Road to Hosford Highway 65 to Old Federal Road 65-B. Motorists should follow the detour signs placed along the detour routes.

For more questions or additional information, motorists can call Gadsden County Public Works at (850) 875-8672.