RIGHT NOW: Eastbound I-10 partly blocked due to multiple wrecks

Traffic diverted at Exit 192
  • Eastbound I-10 blocked due to multiple wrecks
  • 9 vehicles are involved
  • Traffic diverted at exit 192

UPDATE:
As of 9:51 p.m., the Florida Department of Transportation's Florida 511 website says traffic is backed up to Mile Marker 183. Only the left-hand lane of Eastbound I-10 remains closed.

PREVIOUS:

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says it has not had any fatalities reported following a pair of crashes on Eastbound Interstate 10, near Mile Marker 185 in Quincy.

According to the sheriff's office, the first wreck involved four semi-trucks and three passenger vehicles. Florida Highway Patrol logs show that call came in shortly after 6:30 Tuesday night. After that initial crash, two more passenger vehicles wrecked; one about 8:10 p.m., the other just before 9:00 p.m.

The Sheriff's office says one person was taken to the hospital with serious to critical injuries.

The Midway Fire Department provided photos from the scene.

Major wreck blocks 1-10 near Quincy on August 27, 2024

