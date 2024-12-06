Quincy's Police Chief reaches 100 days in office: Here's what he's done

Chief tells me by the end of this year, the department will be fully staffed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the past 100 days, Quincy's Police Chief, Carlos Hill says he's been working with his department to be more transparent with neighbors. I'm Ashley Engle neighborhood reporter, taking an inside look at what has been put in place to make this happen.

"The police force is what you got to count on now."

For 40 years Willie Richardson has called Gadsden County home.

"I would like to see more security."

Safety and transparency are two things he says he's seen since Quincy Police Chief Carlos Hill took over 100 days ago.

"One of the most pivotal things I put in place has been the power engage system."

During this period hill has implemented a way for neighbors to give the department feedback.

With the Power Engage System, neighbors can get information when officers are out on calls.

Along with receiving follow-up information on what's going on.

"The citizens are our customers and we service the community. So if the community is not happy with the service we are not providing, we need to make the change and ensure we provide them with the quality services that they need to have."

With 100 days down, - Hill is looking ahead to the next 100.

With a focus on better-informing neighbors about go-cart and moped laws.

Along with a continued focus on engaging with neighbors.

That was another goal the chief had, to make sure the Quincy neighborhood had the safety they needed with a fully staffed police department.

CHIEF CARLOS HILL'S FIRST 100 DAYS

Implemented Power Engage

Created the QPD website

Added the chaplain unit

Implement the community engagement program with Quincy's younger generation.

Began Operation Slow Down

Improved on officer recruitment

Upgraded officer body camera's

New vehicles

Upgrade the police department building to include security measures and building maintenance.