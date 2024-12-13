Quincy woman’s annual coat drive aims to keep local children warm this winter

26% of families in Gadsden County live below the poverty line.

This year, Kalisha wants to hand out over 100 coats to kids in need.

Watch the video to see how the coat drive got started.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Quincy, where 26% of families live below the poverty line, a local woman is making sure no child is left out in the cold this winter. Kalisha Staten has turned a simple coat drive into a lifeline for families in need, ensuring that children in the area stay warm during the harsh winter months.

The inspiration for Kalisha’s coat drive came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

" We had a cold snap, and I was dropping my son off at school. As I was dropping him off, I saw a student with a short-sleeve shirt on with no coat at all” Kalisha said.

What began as a small initiative three years ago has since grown into a much-needed community event. Each year, Kalisha funds the entire coat drive herself purchasing coats for children in need.

With the support of her church, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Kalisha has expanded the event's scope.

“It tugged at my heart to know that we had a member with this vision to give back to the community, and give in a way that would keep the children warm,” said Sandra Baggett, a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

This year, inflation has made the need even greater. Kalisha revealed that the cost of the same coats she ordered last year has now doubled, but she remains determined to provide for local families.

“You hear the stories of parents getting unexpected bills or children growing out of their clothes faster than expected. It’s hard for some families to keep up with these expenses,” Kalisha explained. “I just want to be able to serve my community in the way that God has called me to.”

Last year, Kalisha was able to distribute 90 coats. This year, her goal is to surpass 100, hoping to reach even more families in need. The event has become an important resource for many in Quincy, where everyday essentials continue to rise in price, making it harder for families to afford necessities like coats.

“I’m thankful that we have this space for her to use and invite people in, to let them feel free to shop, look, and acquire a coat,” said Sandra Baggett, highlighting the sense of community the event fosters.

The coat giveaway will take place on Saturday, December 14th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. There is still time to sign up or donate. Kalisha encourages anyone who is able to contribute—whether by donating a gently used coat or simply spreading the word—to get involved.

“I want them to know that they are loved, I want them to know that they are cared for,” Kalisha said.

Event Details:



Date: Saturday, December 14th

Saturday, December 14th Time: 11 a.m. To 1 p.m.

11 a.m. To 1 p.m. Location: Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

Key Reminders from Kalisha:1. While Supplies last.

2. Children must be present to receive winter items and parents can register with the QR code.