Quincy woman claims $1 million prize playing Florida scratch-off game; see where she bought it

LOTTERY NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Tammy Kenon, 55, of Quincy, claimed a $1 million top prize from the FLORIDA 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.00.

Kenon purchased her winning ticket from Sunset Mart, located at 650 South Adams Street in Quincy. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 Scratch-Off game, FLORIDA 50X THE CASH [flalottery.com], gives players the chance to win up to $1 million! There are more than seven million winning tickets totaling more than $101 million in cash prizes! The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.78.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 72 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2022-2023. Additionally, since inception, Scratch-Off games have awarded more than $59.5 billion in prizes, created 1,947 millionaires, and generated more than $18.39 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).