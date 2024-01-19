Quincy Utilities Department plans to increase department fees

Due to inflation, the cost of the materials the department uses and labor has gone up.

These fee increases are for services that are provided to the department's customers. They are not covered within the customer's monthly utility rates.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The cities utility department is increasing their fees. One of their reasons is inflation. I spoke with one of their customers on how they feel about the increases, and she says…

“I like the fact that its not going to affect my bill”

Jennifer Lacognata is right! These fee increases are for services that are provided to the department's customers. They are not covered within the customer's monthly utility rates.

Jennifer has her utilities through the city of Quincy for both her home and business.

“We don’t want them to be in a deficient to be robbing Peter to pay Paul just to stay afloat.”

The utility department has fees that are associated with providing electric, water and sewer service.

When it comes to services such as utility connections, security lights and meter bases, customers will possibly see an increase in those service fees.

"it’s actually to cover our actual cost, we're not raising them to be able to make profit.”

Richard Ash, the utilities director of the city tells me, due to inflation, the cost of the materials they use, and labor has gone up.

“We're actually trying to raise them to cover the actual cost of the work.

I checked a website called Gordian. They say about 82.5% of construction materials experienced a significant cost increase since 2020, with an average jump of 19%.

The rates that we looked at have not been modified in over 20 years….

…. Making the utility department …

“Recalculate fees and brought them to the commission and asked them to look at them and consider raising the fees up.”

A decision that Jennifer and other neighbors feel…

“|If they haven’t raised their rates in over 20 years like you’re saying… its time!”

The Quincy leaders did schedule a workshop on this to discuss the increases this past week but they canceled the two meetings that were planned. They are planning on rescheduling this workshop and neighbors are encouraged to come and share their thoughts.