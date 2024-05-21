Quincy Square attracting more business to start up in the neighborhood

Quincy Main Street has added three new businesses to the Quincy Square this year.

Quincy Main Street says more businesses are coming later this year.

Watch the video to see what's new.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a neighborhood that keeps on growing. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. The Quincy Square has new businesses added it it and many owners are thrilled to be a part of this town’s revitalization. But they’re also excited to add more variety to the already inclusive variety of businesses here.

Growing in business and growing in popularity…

“I’ve always wanted to see this town revitalize.”

Something Ashley Clark wanted to be a part of when she opened her new business Otterly Southern on the square two weeks ago.

“I’ve seen so many businesses open on the square and i am so excited to be part of that.”

So far this year, the Quincy square has welcomed 3 new businesses including Ashley’s boutique.

But that’s not all this neighborhood has welcomed.

“We’ve also seen some folks coming from out of town that might be interested in going for a drive and then they see all of the new businesses.”

Quincy Main Street’s executive director Lorene Kitzmiller says, with the increase of visitors they’re not done adding new businesses to the square.

In fact, a brewery is being added later this year to the square.

“I’m excited for Quincy.”

Some neighbors tell me they’ve seen victors coming as far as Indiana to the square.

Lorene says with the growth they’re seeing in the area, businesses and people have been thriving.

“When people have wins for their businesses, it’s also a win for Quincy. That to me is important for Quincy Main Street because in whole it’s important for the entire community.”

With more businesses coming, and more visitors exploring, business owners like Ashley are excited to see, what else this year has in store for the neighborhood.

“It’s a great feeling to have that sense of community on the square.”

Talking about variety here on the square, they’re in the works of building apartment complexes that will be completed later this year. Giving neighbors a chance to experience the square up close and personal.

