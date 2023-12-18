Quincy Police working to bring down burglary, break-in, theft numbers; seeing progress in other areas

Quincy Police Department has seen a decrease in crimes such as homicides and burglaries.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Quincy Police Department says crime in the neighborhood has decreased. One woman who has lived in Quincy her life says, she’s seen a difference from the time she was younger, to this year.

Keeping crime low...

"I have noticed a presence in the police force."

...in order to keep neighbors like Crystle May safe.

"They waste no time coming to help or report to the scene."

The Quincy Police Department says they have seen a decrease in crimes such as homicides and burglaries because, "we credit that to our patrols and what we're doing out there."

Interim QPD Chief Carlos Hill believes although they have seen improvements, he and his team can do better.

"Our burglaries, our break ins, and our thefts we definitely want to improve on that, because of course we can't be everywhere all the time, but we definitely want to get a hold on it.”

And that's one of the goals for his team in 2024. As a result of having more officers patrolling, they've also been on top of traffic enforcement.

In November 2023, QPD made 175 total stops. In those stops, QPD wrote 16 citations and gave 159 warnings.

May says she sees the improvements but says the department could do more.

"To see more policemen, I don't think that we're living in a world where we need less policemen, I think more policemen is a good thing."

Seeing the decrease in crime and noticing the difference neighbors like may say, "I do feel safe here in Quincy."

Chief Hill tells me although crime is lower, there is still work to be done in order to continue to decrease crime in 2024 even more to keep neighbors in Quincy safe.

