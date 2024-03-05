Quincy Police Department working to reduce youth crime rate in community

Quincy Police Department says they are working to reach young people in Quincy to reduce the number of crimes.

QPD is working with city leaders to bring more resources to Quincy for the youth to utilize.

Police say crime is on the rise in the Quincy Neighborhood, but they're working on a plan to turn things around.

QPD says they want to reach out to young people in the area as they have seen some crimes committed in that age bracket. I spoke to a parent about what she believes would help with this issue and she says, "it's a lot of hands-on deck that's going to be required."

A helping hand. That’s what Shameka Smith believes is one way to bring juvenile crime down in the neighborhood. “We rallied around grandma, we had aunts, uncles, cousins our pastors.”

Shameka is a mother of four. Two of her kids are in high school.

She says teaching kids to hang with the right crowd can be difficult sometimes because, “the influence that parents have, can sometimes take a back seat to the influence of what their peers have.”

As of right now QPD says juvenile crime has been steady but during the summertime, they see an uptick, “because of them being out of school and of course you know we have some juveniles with living situations that are not conducive.”

Interim Chief Carlos Hill says they have seen young people commit crimes involving burglaries, stealing from cars, and carrying guns. “Usually we’re finding that they’re leaving guns in the car so that’s how most of the juveniles are getting access to weapons.”

Just a few days ago, a drive-by shooting happened at the Sunset Acres Neighborhood. QPD says the shooter was 14 years old and the shooting was linked to a fight that happened at a local high school earlier that day

Shameka believes the community needs to rally together to keep kids productive and safe because, “if not, you’ll find a way to get in trouble and your friends they will find a way to get into trouble.”

With crime being steady and more resources on the way for the youth, chief hill wants everyone to know, “if you need help, ask for it! I mean we're here. 24 hours a day 7 days a week.”

QPD is working with city leaders on bringing different resources to Quincy for the youth use. I will let you know once those details are released.

