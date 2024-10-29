Quincy Police Department set to introduce new technology to communicate with neighbors via text message

Neighbors will be able to get information during officers ' calls, when an officer is in route or delayed and follow up information on investigations.

The system is called Power Engage

Watch the video to see how neighbors can get this service.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Soon neighbors will be able to get texts like this from Quincy’s Police Department giving them updates on their 9-1-1 calls. I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter. This new technology is an effort to be more transparent with neighbors and I’m looking at how it works.

Better communication right at neighbor's fingertips

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard of something like this.”

Something business owner Ashley Clark says, she is looking forward to.

“Keeps the citizens involved with what the police are doing.”

This allows QPD to communicate with neighbors in multiple ways.

"One of the reasons why I wanted to get involved is I saw a gap in our community relations with the public. So, I wanted to have some type of technology in place to support what we're doing with the citizens."

Quincy’s Police Chief Carlos Hill says they can give and communicate with neighbors this information.

During officers ' calls, when an officer is en route or delayed, follow up information on investigations and much more.

“If I’m waiting for the police department for 10 to 15 minutes, I understand there may be a delay in the response.”

All neighbors have to do is this…

“When they call in just make sure the dispatcher records their cell phone number.”

…And messages will be sent straight to them.

Chief says neighbors can also survey their interaction with the police. Rating their professionalism and satisfaction with their services.

“Gives more transparency for the police department.

Chief says this technology will be launched to the public by mid-November. In the Quincy neighborhood, I’m Ashley Engle, ABC 27.

