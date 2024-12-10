Quincy Police Department doing Shop With a Cop to build relationships with younger generation

One neighbor donated $2,000 towards the event.

QPD will be able to give gifts to 50 kids this year.

Watch the video to learn more about the event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This Christmas holiday could be a bit challenging for some neighbors in the Quincy neighborhood to put presents under the tree for their children. Quincy's Police Department is making Christmas happen for some families while also building relationships with this neighborhood's younger generation.

Shop With A Cop

"Specifically for Gadsden County, there are a lot of less fortunate families that I have observed in my ten years being a law enforcement officer here in Gadsden County."

It's an initiative Lieutenant Deric Mordica says he looks forward to being a part of every Christmas season.

"Brings a more close-knit awareness with the community and law enforcement officers so these events bring that bond a little bit closer together."

The National Retail Federation recently estimated that consumer spending at Christmas time will reach a record average of $902 per person this year, driven by expenditures for family gifts and not adjusted for inflation.

This year, and will be able to give gifts to 50 kids with the help of one neighbor, who donated $2,000 to the cause.

Donations from neighbors and money from QPD are what make this happen every year

"Everything is expensive nowadays."

Dee-Dee Moore is the Victim Advocate for QPD. She says that each child can spend $100 with a QPD officer.

Moore says this is a way for kids to have a positive interaction with the officers.

"So this 100-dollar bill will be able to get this kid something exciting and what they want for Christmas. It will take the burden off their mom to do and get gifts especially if they have several kids in the house."

A special time of year for many and neighbors and officers like Deric will make Christmas possible for many families.

"We're obligated to show them the lighter side of law enforcement because you never know they may be your backup one day."

QPD says city commissioners will be choosing families in each district to come to the shop with a cop event which is happening Saturday, December 14th starting at 9 a.m. at Walmart in Quincy.

