Quincy Police Department announces 2024-2025 back to school action plan

Quincy Police Department is implementing a plan to keep students safe with school resuming.

They say the plan is designed to address school zone safety and the anticipated rise in property crime during school hours.

Read the news release below to see what the plan entails.

QPD NEWS RELEASE:

As Gadsden County Public Schools prepare to welcome students back to class on Monday, August 12th, the Quincy Police Department is implementing a comprehensive action plan to ensure the safety and security of our students. The plan, designed to address school zone safety and the anticipated rise in property crime during school hours, involves a coordinated effort between the patrol division and the criminal investigation division.

Increased Patrols and Crime Prevention: With the return of the school season, there traditionally is an increase in daytime property crimes, including residential and auto burglaries. The Quincy Police Department will enhance its patrols, focusing on suspicious activities, especially between the hours of 7 AM and 9 AM.

Patrol officers will be vigilant in identifying and addressing suspicious vehicles in residential areas during these hours.

School Zone Enforcement: To safeguard students commuting to and from school, police officers will actively monitor school zones. The Gadsden County School Board's transportation department will have buses operating from 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM for pickups and in the afternoon for drop-offs. Officers will ensure their vehicle lights are flashing while in school zones, and drone vehicles will be strategically placed each morning by 6:30 AM at key locations:

﻿﻿﻿King Street at Shelfer Street ﻿﻿﻿MLK at Stewart Street ﻿﻿﻿King Pittman Street ﻿﻿﻿King Street at Graves Street

Below are the 2024-2025 school start and end times:



G.W. Monroe: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Stewart Street: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Shanks: 8:05 AM - 3:05 PM

CPA: 7:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Traffic Violations Enforcement: Patrol officers will rotate through morning school zones starting August 12th, focusing on traffic violations such as speeding, passing stopped school buses, careless driving, and violation of traffic control devices.

Youth Protection Ordinance: The enforcement of the Youth Protection Ordinance will be a priority. For minors under 17 years old or those who have been suspended or expelled, restricted hours include 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM on school days. Parents are responsible for ensuring minors adhere to these hours. Officers will document any violations as necessary.