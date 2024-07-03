Quincy Police address concerns over street takeovers and unpermitted house parties

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — In response to neighbors' worries regarding unlawful house parties and street takeovers in the city, Quincy Police posted on Facebook.

As of July 1st, state law imposes stricter safeguards to protect neighbors and neighborhoods from such incidents.

According to Florida Statute, a "special event" is any temporary, prohibited action or event that is planned or publicized on social media. These gatherings, which draw 50 people or more, impede traffic on nearby streets, roads, and highways.

For hosting such an event, neighbors risk fines, or law enforcement may impounded cars for up to 72 hours for moving infractions before releasing them immediately after payment of fees.

QPD’s Interim Chief Carlos Hill in a statement warned neighbors to host responsibly.

“Permits and Regulations: Ensure that any large gathering or party you plan to host is permitted and follows local regulations. This includes obtaining necessary permits and adhering to noise ordinances. Guest Management: Keep the number of guests manageable and inform neighbors in advance about any planned gatherings to prevent misunderstandings and complaints. Adhere to Noise Ordinances: Be mindful of the local noise ordinance that requires all loud activities, including music, to cease by 7:00 PM. Respect your neighbors and reduce noise levels accordingly.” – Chief Interim Chief Carlos Hill.

Neighbors can report suspicious activities if they observe any suspicious activities that may indicate a street takeover, such as large gatherings of vehicles or unusual driving patterns to them to the Quincy Police Department via website www.quincyflpd.net or call 850-627-7111.