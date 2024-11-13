Quincy officials respond to allegations of misconduct and call for more transparency

This all started when Dr. Nash listed her concerns and presented them at a special meeting.

Harris took her concerns and outlined them with documents.

Quincy's Mayor Pro Tem Ronte Harris and City Manager Robert Nixon responded to City Commissioner Dr. Beverly Nash's claims about Nixon and the City Clerk not doing their jobs. Neighbors and commissioners say they've had enough with the drama, and they want their city to get back on track.

Dr. Nash is concerned about Nixon’s leadership and claims he is not being transparent with the commission and neighbors.

"Most of it was a lot of information that I thought was meaningless simply because she was the former city manager and much of what she was claiming she has already experienced or was benefiting the same benefits the current city manager benefited from "

Harris took her concerns and outlined them with documents claiming they were quote "full of emotion and not enough logic"

"A lot of what her claims were, were gripes and they were legitimate gripes. I mean she has a right as a commissioner. But for it to rise to the level of wanting to suspend him and call FDLE to do an investigation, she had no evidence of any clear wrongdoing"

Nash also had concerns about Nixon being a convicted felon.

Harris says the commission approved the advertisement they put off for the City Manager job when Nixon was hired.

That job posting did not state anything about being a convicted felon.

"We need to take a look at what's written down because there are some inconsistencies in terms of whether a felon can be hired. And the mayor pointed out to me where the application simply says, 'because you're a convicted felon doesn't necessarily disqualify you from being hired. "

There were also concerns about Nixon’s business and his not paying his utility bills.

"I understood the rationale behind it and I do believe in transparency. But I also believe we need to be respectful of each other and our ventures. "

Nixon says he provided leaders with the lease agreement and his bills.

"I think it important for our community to be able to trust the people in key positions. And that's what I signed up for. So, I don't mind going to extra mile to demonstrate that we are operating with integrity and being as transparent as we can."

As for right now, city commissioners have decided to move past these claims as they believe Nixon did nothing wrong.

Commissioners agree that they need to be more transparent. If they have a problem, question, or concern they need to take to the commission immediately. They also say they need to work on their records request policy.

