Quincy neighbors work together to keep farms in the neighborhood healthy by keeping bees healthy

Gadsden county grows many crops that count on bee pollination.

Florida is home to over 300 native bee species.

Watch the video above for an inside look at neighborhood bee keeping and how it helps the local economy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In a report by Florida Museum, I found 75% of flowering plants in Florida are reliant on pollinators.

I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. Neighbors here are housing some bees right here in Gadsden County and I wanted to see what the buzz is all about.

You hear that?

That's the sound of bees at work.

"An eye-opening experience."

Work that Tari Rossitto-Van Winkle and other beekeepers in the neighborhood get to be a part of.

"I got a list of everything I needed, and I jumped in with two feet. I have two hives."

Tari has been a beekeeper for a little over a year now.

"I have a small farm, 10 acres in Quincy. I love to garden, and I really thought to help the environment, if I had bees, it would help not only my garden but the farmers around me."

"Well in Gadsden County they grow a lot of tomatoes, and they grow a lot of peppers. Those peppers solely on bees for pollination."

Josh ray is a full-time beekeeper. He's been bee keeping since he was 12 years old.

"I’ve got about 100 hives right now."

Josh says beekeepers in neighboring counties help with the pollination process across the Big Bend.

"Jackson County you have watermelon and squash they have to have bees to pollinate watermelons and squash. You have beekeepers that truck their bee's in for that. I move a bunch of mine over to pollinate watermelons and squash. Same thing with all of the rural counties with farmland you have to have the bees."

So the next time you hear this…(buzzing)

Don't be alarmed, these bees are working full time to make sure your food is bright and healthy.

"The biggest reward is seeing them multiply."

Josh says those who are interested in learning about beekeeping there is a class offered through the Apalachee Beekeeper Association. If you want more information ill, have it linked to this story on our website at wtxl.tv.

