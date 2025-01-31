Quincy neighbors urge city leaders to increase police budget amid rising crime wave

Quincy neighbors are calling for an increase in the police budget to address the surge in juvenile crime, including burglaries, that’s leaving the community feeling unsafe.

The debate over allocating more resources to law enforcement continues, with city leaders weighing the impact on other services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

As Quincy faces a rise in burglaries and juvenile crime, neighbors are growing increasingly concerned about their safety and calling for the city to increase its police budget.

Since July 1st, 2024, Quincy Police have made 27 juvenile arrests, underscoring the rising crime wave that’s left many in the community feeling vulnerable.

Larry Edwards, a local resident, voiced these concerns during a recent city commission meeting. "We need more boots on the ground, everybody knows that. The more presence you have, the less likely crime will happen," Edwards said.

The surge in crime has prompted a call for additional funding to increase police presence. Local leaders are now facing the challenge of deciding whether to allocate more resources to law enforcement.

Quincy City Manager Robert Nixon addressed the issue, acknowledging that while public safety remains a priority, increasing the police budget would require cuts to other services. "Right now, we need to look at other things that we need to cut back on so we can augment the police budget," Nixon explained.

Currently, the Quincy Police Department operates with 15 officers, 5 sergeants, and 3 lieutenants, all working within the existing budget. Despite being fully staffed, Police Chief Carlos Hill emphasized the difficulties the department faces in meeting the growing demands of the community.

We asked Chief Hill if additional funding were allocated to the police department, how would it specifically help in tackling these juvenile burglary cases.

“One, it gets more boots on the ground, it multiplies our force. It also allows us to look at doing some specialty units that target certain crimes. So increasing the police department will definitely benefit in those ways” Chief Hill said.

