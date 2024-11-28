Quincy neighbors came together to hand out 100 plates of food Thanksgiving

The "It's All About Him" organization has been handing out Thanksgiving meals for 7 years.

They were able to hand out 100 plates of food to neighbors who are in need.

Watch the video to see their mission.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 26% of neighbors in Gadsden County live in poverty. One organization spent their Thanksgiving to bridge that gap.

I'm Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. I spent the day with the "It's All About Him" organization to see what they did to serve this neighborhood.

Neighbors came and gathered for a free hot Thanksgiving meal prepared by Kysha Hopkins and her team.

Kysha is the coordinator of the "It's all about him" organization.

Hopkins says they have been serving meals every Thanksgiving for 7 years.

They call it the "Feed 100" free Thanksgiving meal.

Hopkins says she sees the need in the community and continues to strive to serve more neighbors each year.

"It's a joy to know that we're able to pour back into our community for this many years and have relationships with the people who come. Because most of the people who come every year are people that we have been seeing since we started in 2017. So it's a joy."

Hopkins says each year they use their resources to serve neighbors a warm Thanksgiving meal every year.