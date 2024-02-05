Watch Now
Quincy man dead following crash in Gadsden County; see where it happened

FHP was assisted by Gadsden EMS and Gadsden Sheriff's Office
SOURCE: MGN Online
Posted at 6:10 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 18:10:28-05

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a 66-year-old man from Quincy is dead following a a crash in Gadsden County. FHP said the crash happened Monday afternoon.

In FHP's crash report, they wrote the victim was in a pickup truck and traveling northbound on Holt Lane. The driver of the truck drifted to the left and crossed into the southbound lane and continued off the roadway.

FHP said the vehicle continued off the roadway traveling north in the ditch towards a utility pole. The right front of the vehicle struck the utility pole. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

FHP was assisted by Gadsden EMS and Gadsden Sheriff's Office.

