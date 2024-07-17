Quincy man arrested for making threats against the President of the United States

A man from Quincy is accused of sending threatening communications, making threats against the President of the United States, and threats against federal officials.

U.S. ATTORNEY'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE:

Jason Patrick Alday, 39, of Quincy, Florida, has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint. Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the charge after Alday made his initial appearance in federal court in Tallahassee.

The criminal complaint alleges that Alday engaged in sending threatening communications, making threats against the President of the United States, and threats against federal officials.

Alday was arrested by the United States Marshals Service Task Force, and the United States Secret Service on Monday. Alday was ordered detained pending trial.

The case is being investigated by the United States Secret Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Eric Welch.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation by a sworn affiant that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to due process, to include a fair trial, during which it is the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

COURT DOCUMENT DETAILS:

Court document show on June 25, 2024, an intake coordinater at the Apalachee Center contacted the U.S. Secret Service's Tallahassee Residence Office regarding Alday at a patient center. The Apalachee Center is a mental health facility.

That coordinator said Alday made threatening statements directed toward President Joe Biden during the intake process at the center. From there, Alday was taken to a Tallahassee hospital for medical attention unrelated to his mental health concerns.

On July 1, law enforcement interviewed Alday's parents' home. During questioning, Alday denied making the theatening statement at the Apalachee Center.

On July 11, investigators found an X/Twitter account that made a threatening statement against President Biden. Investigators were able to connect that account to Alday.

Investigators then arrested Alday.

