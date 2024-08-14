Quincy leaders meet with neighbors over flood concerns; see what solutions are in the works

Quincy leaders say flooding concerns have been on the rise.

Leaders held a meeting Tuesday to see what can be done to prevent flooding from happening.

Neighbors living in Quincy know how big of an issue flooding can be when heavy rain comes to town.

I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter.

As people in this community raise their concerns, I’m asking leaders what they're doing to help.

"Residents are having trouble even just being able to park. I’ve seen it at my own church we're flooding on one side of the church."

Quincy's doctor robin wood is the commissioner for district one.

She says she's seen flooding in her district and neighbors have come to her with concerns.

Dr. Wood says old infrastructure is causing the flooding.

"It's beginning to seep through that infrastructure. It's not as prevalent and as strong as it was."

Tuesday night neighbors came to city hall to discuss current and future flooding concerns

"Are there churches, are there other community buildings or infrastructure that's really important to them that they like to either see improved or protected from flood events in the future."

Hannah hart is a senior project manager with dewberry engineers. She tells me they work with small rural communities to improve infrastructure and plan for the future.

In this case they are doing a study through the Resilient Florida Grant Program.

It aims to help this neighborhood solve their flooding concerns by looking where the flooding is occurring the most.

"There are flooding concerns both currently and in the future for the City of Quincy. So based on all of that information and the work we have previous done, we felt this study would be helpful for the city to plan for the future."

On your screen you can see some of the areas in this neighborhood that people mentioned at the meeting.

Neighbors say Martin Luther King Blvd. has low laying areas and the river system North of 14th street gets flooding also.

"I think that it's the first step and I hope that we can actually show that we are assisting and actually doing something to help these residents who so desperately need it."

Leaders say this study will take between 14 to 18 months.

