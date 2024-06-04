Quincy leaders meet with neighbors about budget; see what came up the most

Quincy City Commissioners met with neighbors Monday evening to talk about their city budget.

Items on the budget included public safety and city utilities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Ashley Engle in the Quincy neighborhood where city leaders met with neighbors about this budget I have in my hand. This right here is a rough draft of the cities 24/25 fiscal year budget. Here are some of the items that were talked about Monday evening.

Public safety, utilities and economic development.

"Coming together and making sure those numbers coming together."

Budget items Brandon McIntyre is grateful to hear.

He tells me Monday evening's town hall meeting was the transparency he needed when it came to neighbors' tax dollars.

"Letting the community know what’s going on within the community is the best thing to do."

City leaders discussed finances with neighbors.

Topics included the city's police and fire departments and electric.

The top 3 expenses in the drafted budget.

"It is very important to have the citizens' input, because we would like to see the things that are priorities to the city residents such as streets that need attention, lighting."

Quincy’s finance director Georgette Daniels tells me neighbors' input during the meeting will be a big help to know what needs to be changed in the budget.

"We're going to have to work together with all of the departments to see what we can do and see what’s needed."

Leaders tell me with this budget, they will also be focusing on making Quincy a better place to live for neighbors.

"We really want to grow in the city of Quincy, economic development is important to us, so that means infrastructures a priority."

Quincy's city manager Robert Nixon says they plan on upgrading different roads in the neighborhood and updating the electrical infrastructure.

With public input and this being a step forward, neighbors like Brandon say …

"We got a lot of people who don't want to come out to these events but need to be out here to these events. We need to attend more local events guys; we need to be involved with what the community has to offer."

Quincy Commissioners appreciated neighbors comments and feedback in regard to the budget. They believe this is the first of many steps to make this budget work for everyone.



