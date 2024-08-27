Quincy has adopted a tentative increase to millage rate; see what's behind the change

Quincy’s millage rate before was 6.4037. Now, the tentative millage rate is 6.8000.

The city discussed proposed taxes to cover the services they provide to neighbors.

Quincy has adopted a tentative increase to neighbor's millage rate.

I'm Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter.

"It's frightening for us. What's going to happen."

Jenny Guffey is a neighbor who lives in Quincy. She did not know about Quincy tentatively raising their millage rate until I spoke to her Tuesday afternoon.

"When does it end. It's quite frightening for someone who makes minimum wage."

The increased millage rate all comes after the city discussed proposed taxes to cover the services they provide to neighbors.

Things like the police, fire, roads, public works and more.

"That slight increase, has given us some additional funds to do some things the city really needs to do."

Georgette Daniels is Quincy’s Finance Director. She tells me Quincy’s Millage Rate before was 6.4037. Now, the tentative millage rate is 6.8000.

A .3963 increase. She tells me the city has seen some increases in their operational expenses and this increase can help offset those costs.

"We have been very, very conservative on how we're spending the taxpayer's money and how to get the biggest bank for our buck."

Depending on what the city passes as the millage rate, this is what the proposed taxes will be next year.

In the meantime, neighbors like Jenny are passing the news to other neighbors make their voices and concerns are heard.

"For anything to happen, we all have to stand up as a joint community and say hey, not just one person but nobody can do this'"

There will be a public hearing September 12th and 26th for neighbors to voice their opinions before city leaders finalize the millage rate for the next fiscal year.

