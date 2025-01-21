Quincy Fire Department prepares for winter storm, urges safety amid winter conditions

Quincy Fire Department and local agencies are preparing for a winter storm by checking equipment, filling up trucks, and making sure all responders are ready for emergencies.

Chief Anthony Baker warns that icy roads could lead to dangerous conditions, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors as conditions worsen.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Quincy’s Fire Department, along with other local emergency services, is taking all the necessary steps to prepare for potential hazards. Fire trucks are being stocked with supplies, equipment is being checked, and teams are on high alert for what could be a dangerous few hours ahead.

With icy conditions and snow expected, Chief Anthony Baker emphasized that one of the department’s top priorities is to keep drivers off the roads during the worst of the storm. Local officials are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel, as conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day.

“You gotta understand that if it does become icy, the roads, most people haven’t driven in conditions where what we call ‘black ice’ where the roads are real slick and it could cause a lot of accidents," says Chief Baker. "So we will be prepared to take those calls and make rescues if needed.”

Chief Baker explained that icy roads, particularly black ice, pose a significant danger to drivers who may not be accustomed to the slick surfaces. He cautioned that these conditions could lead to accidents and collisions if drivers are not careful.

While the fire department is prepared for the worst, Chief Baker noted that their focus is on keeping the community safe by responding quickly to emergencies, including power outages, car accidents, and other weather-related incidents.

