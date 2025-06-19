Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency under a multi-level investigation

QUINCY, FL — The Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency is under a multi-level investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office. Mayor Dr. Beverly A. Nash made that announcement Thursday afternoon during an emergency meeting.

Mayor Pro-Tem Lane Stephens said on Wednesday he received an email from Interim City Manager Richard Ash that stated on last Friday, June 13th, members from FDLE and the State Attorney's Office visited him, saying there has been an ongoing investigation surrounding financial issues. The letter stated that FDLE agents ask that the City of Quincy fully cooperate with the investigation and that there would be further forthcoming requests for information.

Stephens goes on to say that there has been an investigation going on for months. He says he was informed about this investigation from the State Attorney's Office months ago, around the same time he decided to run for office. He says this isn't something that has just come up and that it's been going on for a while. Stephens says investigators are now requesting all records from the CRA dating back to January 2021.

Stephens admitted that the CRA's records are a mess, and due to the investigation surrounding potential financial irregularities, Stephens motioned that the city request to retain the services of Chris Moran and the firm that does the city's auditing work, since they would have all of the city's financial information.

Stephens says he spoke to Moran and says Moran believes there wouldn't be a conflict of interest and that he would be able to get to the bottom of what the FDLE needs for their investigation. Fellow board members agreed and passed the motion to retain Moran.

According to Board Member Devonta Knight, as of now, the FDLE has requested 17 items.

Nash says the city has been advised that all communication, comments, and information should be directed to FDLE.

WTXL has reached out to FDLE and is awaiting comment regarding this matter.

This is a developing story.

