Quincy Commissioners hold special meeting about City Manager and Clerk

Dr. Beverly Nash called for a special meeting during the October 8th city commission meeting.

A packet was given to the commission and neighbors highlighting Nash's concerns

Watch the video to hear the City Manager's response.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Are Quincy's City Manager and the City Clerk doing their jobs? That's one concern that one City Commissioner had at Tuesday night's special meeting. She listed more concerns in a packet.

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter. Here's what came out of the meeting.

"When the people ask me questions that I can't answer, I have to do something about it."

Commissioner Beverly Nash called for a special meeting to look into the actions and decisions of city manager Robert Nixon and city clerk Janice Shackelford.

"I presented it. The citizens know I presented it, they know I’m concerned."

I spoke to Nixon and other Commissioners before the meeting. They said they were unsure what this meeting was going to entail.

Nash gave the commission a packet listing her concerns.

Some listed about Nixon involved his leadership and what she Nash called a lack of transparency.

"This was one that we needed to have. Whenever there are questions from, the commission or citizens I think we need to be transparent and conduct our business," said Nixon.

Another of Nash’s concerns: not getting public records requests promptly from the city clerk. I asked Nixon why this was the case.

"She has to get it from other sources and there may be a delay on that end," Nixon told me.

After reading Nash’s concerns, commissioners do believe some city policies on hiring and utilities are outdated and unclear.

Nash called for a forensic audit of the City Manager and the Clerk’s office.

Other commissioners decided to hold off on that request.

They believe Nash’s reasoning wouldn't be enough to warrant the investigation.

"As an individual I can go to the city attorney's office and I have been talking to the state attorney and the attorney general's office. I will make myself known," Nash said.

