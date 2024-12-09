Quincy Commissioner proposes new social media policy for city employees

Dr. Robin Wood introduced a social media policy that she says will allow employees and commissioners to be transparent.

One part of the proposal would have the city manager or a designated city employee monitor and review posts scheduled by city departments before posts are published.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new social media policy could be put in place next year for all City of Quincy employees and Commissioners.

"I feel good about it. I feel like they need to be held accountable."

Lillie Denson thinks this is necessary.

She's lived in Quincy her whole life seeing how fast and large social media has grown.

"I hate it, I hate all that mess going on, I really do."

Dr. Wood gave commissioners the two examples shown on your screen on what the policy could potentially look like.

Policy sample one says Quincy's City Manager Robert Nixon or a designee will monitor or review social media posts scheduled by city departments before posts are published.

This sample also explains how posts must be related to city business and information.

Policy sample two explains posts about political or hot topics, posts during work hours, official statements and more.

"It promotes transparency it also promotes accountability for employees so they know what to post and what not to post when it comes to city business

Dr. Wood tells me the city does not have a policy in place right now.

In a study done by Cool Gadgets, around 51% of companies in the U.S. have a social media policy for their employees in 2024.

Wood says Quincy will be next…

"Sometimes when we make comments on those social media posts that impact the city, then its inappropriate. If we don't give them the policy to follow, then they won't know it is.."

A policy neighbors like Lillie says can make the city go forward and keep people online out of trouble.

"Do what's right"

Dr. Robin wood says this policy will allow employees and commissioners to be transparent. The policy is not final yet. They are working on scheduling meetings to discuss further to potentially adopt this policy.