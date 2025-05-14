Quincy City Manager’s Job in jeopardy amid contract controversy

Divided vote sets public hearing for City Manager Robert Nixon, who's been serving under an expired contract since 2024.

Mayor and commissioners debate timing as budget season looms.

Watch the video to see a statement from Robert Nixon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The future of Quincy's City Manager is up in the air—he's been working under an expired contract for months, and now, city commissioners are at a crossroads, deciding whether he should stay or go.

At Tuesday night's City Commission meeting, leaders voted 3–2 to hold a public hearing in two weeks, as required under Section 3.02 of the city's charter.

Commissioner Lane Stephens made the motion—but Commissioner Ronte Harris pushed back, saying leadership changes this close to budget season could hurt city operations.

Mayor Beverly Nash added the item to the agenda to address City Manager Robert Nixon's employment status.

“Without a contract, we’re sort of in limbo, although we have a city manager in place if certain things happen, people will question or somebody can question where is his contract, why is it not current or up-to-date. And it’s an attempt with the current new newly elected commissioners to bring everything in line and to have it up-to-date.”

Nixon's contract expired in 2024. Signed in June 2022, the two-year agreement was never renewed—yet he's remained in the role without a performance evaluation.

A divided commission is moving forward with a public hearing that could determine Nixon's future.

I asked Nixon what he feels about the situation. He sent ABC 27 this statement:

"While I am disappointed that we appear to going down this path again, I am hopeful I will be afforded due process. But to be clear, this action is not about inadequate job performance or a lack of success. This is about political agendas and preferences. I am proud of my staff and the success we are having as an organization and city. We have to prioritize meeting the needs of our citizens and not entertaining political rhetoric."

That public hearing is now set for two weeks from today. We'll keep you updated as the city prepares to weigh in on Nixon's future.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.