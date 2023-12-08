Quincy City Commissioners held hearing to further investigate former Quincy Police Chief's termination

Former Quincy Police Department Chief Timothy Ashley did not speak at the hearing.

Commissioners wanted more information and evidence on why city manager Robert Nixon terminated the former QPD Chief

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm Ashley Engle, your neighborhood reporter in Quincy. City commissioners decided that they got the information and evidence they needed to know why city manager Robert Nixon terminated former Quincy Police Chief Timothy Ashley.

Thursday night, Quincy City Commissioners held a hearing to learn more information on why city manager Robert Nixon terminated former Quincy police chief timothy Ashley.

“All such employee shall serve under the city manager, but the city manager, when he deems it necessary for the good of the service, may suspend in writing.”

This was an opportunity for Nixon to show evidence as to why he terminated Ashley for the points he listed in the termination letter sent to the former chief October 31st.

This also was an opportunity for Ashley to rebut and show his evidence as to why he shouldn't have been terminated. In the beginning of the meeting, it was announced that Ashley was not going to speak. Ashley left in the beginning of the meeting after mayor Frieda Bass-Prieto confirmed his decision.

In the termination letter, Nixon highlights that Ashley was not maintaining a functional work environment. Nixon said that overtime, under the former chief Ashley, QPD’s functional morale deteriorated.

“Employees expressed discontent, and cited instances of unbecoming behavior and harassment by chief Ashley and members of his command staff.”

Nixon also said Ashley was unable to manage financial resources to ensure operational effectiveness and productivity.

“Former chief Ashley routinely fails to adhere to procedure that would assure the compliance of city of Quincy’s policies and state law mandating prompt payment to vendors.”

Commissioners were able to ask questions for Nixon to answer and commissioners agreed to move on from the investigation.

“This is not an indictment of his personality he was an extremely personable man.”

The next phase of the investigation is setting the parameters of an investigation into the city manager’s office. They will discuss that at the next commission meeting on Tuesday December 12th at 6 pm. In Quincy I’m Ashley Engle, ABC 27