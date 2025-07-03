Quincy church certified as new emergency shelter

QUINCY, Fla. — St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Quincy is now ready to help neighbors during a emergency after receiving a shelter certification from the American Red Cross in June.



St. Paul's is located off of West King Street in Quincy, not far from Interstate 10.

The church listed this certification as one of their goals during a planning retreat in 2024, saying it could help them engage with their community.

Watch the video to learn how the church can help neighbors when disaster strikes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A church in Quincy is now a certified emergency shelter.

The American Red Cross says St. Paul's Episcopal Church recently passed their final site inspection and certification.

The church says this designation will allow them to use all of the resources at their disposal to help neighbors.

"We have an entire facility downstairs that most people don't realize exists. In there, we've got extra bathrooms. We've got a small kitchenette. And we have the ability to perhaps put in some other things—showers or laundry facilities—that will really enable us to help more people as a shelter," says Mark Armesto, Senior Warden of the church.

The church is a well-known location in Gadsden County, not far from the Florida Hurricane Evacuation Route.

The Red Cross is holding a volunteer training session at the church's parish hall on August 16.

That will start at 9:00 a.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

