Quincy animal rescue looking to move after tornado strike

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Picking up the pieces to begin a new chapter: Champs Chance Animal Rescue was affected by a tornado that hit over a week ago.

Right now, they're heading to the drawing board to think and plan about the rescue's future.

Champs Chance has been a rescue for about two years now.

Since the tornado they are looking for more volunteers, foster homes and those who can adopt a pup.

Governor Ron DeSantis welcomed some of the pups in Tallahassee over the weekend.

Champs Chance owner Alicia Bopp tells me right now, they're looking towards the future and finding a place to move to rescue.

"We're looking for at least 10 acres. Preferably fenced, cleared. It needs to be zoned, commercial or agricultural for us to be able to do the rescue. Hopefully with a house on it because I won’t ever be where the pups are at one place and I’m in another."

Alicia says they still have damage, but they are up and running.

The rescue is grateful for the support they have gotten. Right now, they do need more hands to move debris and fix some of the cages on site, to be able to extend their reach to help more pups.

