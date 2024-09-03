Quincy animal rescue has fewer than 20 days to find a solution to keep their doors open

On August 8th, Champs Chance owner Alicia Bopp faced a Magistrate with her case.

Bopp was running a business on rural residential property--which is in violation of the county's local ordinance.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s been almost a month since Champs Chance faced a Magistrate about a code enforcement violation. Now, they have fewer than 20 days to figure out how they're going to keep their doors open. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy Neighborhood reporter checking to see where the rescue stands now.

"A lot of people don't realize; a rescue is essential to have."

Daniella flores is an internal team member at Champs Chance.

She tells me the past couple months have been filled with a lot of unknowns.

"Between the tornado happening and now the zoning issues over the summer… my best reaction is probably frustrated."

Champs Chance Owner, Alicia Bopp, received the letter on your screen back in July.

It states Bopp was running a business on rural residential property--which is in violation of the county's local ordinance.

"We have 50 babies right now where we're the only home that they know."

Back on August 8th, we were there as Bopp faced a Magistrate with the case.

Magistrate Paul Arnold gave Bopp 10 days to seek legal counsel and present a legal brief.

"They are really pushing us to get a special use exception" - Champs Chance Owner, Alicia Bopp

As of right now Bopp has sought seek legal counsel.

She tells me the magistrate is requesting she files for special exemption. She says she is still working on getting a special exemption to continue running the rescue on her property

"I’m a big fighter for these guys. So, I’m faithful, as terrified as I am it’s going to work out"

Right now, Bopp, is looking for land to move her rescue. The judge will issue a written ruling 45 days from August 8th which will be on September 22nd.

"Hopefully we're able to somehow find a place for all our dogs and not have to stop rescuing and helping Gadsden County."

Bopp is asking for help to find land to move her rescue and for anyone who has any ideas to contact her.

