Person charged in crash that injured two pedestrians in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers have made an arrest in a pedestrian crash.

According to FHP, on December 28 around 5 p.m., a man driving a black Toyota Corolla hit two pedestrians. He was headed north on State Road 267 north Makayla Road.

Two teens, ages 16 and 13 years old, were walking south on the northbound shoulder of the same road.

Through the investigation, FHP determined this was an intentional act. On Thursday, the driver, 18-year-old Braylin Dawkins, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted felony murder in the first degree.