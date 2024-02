QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Quincy Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday. QPD confirmed one man is dead. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at 542 South Lincoln Street.

QPD said Marquis Clary is the person who was shot. Gadsden County EMS pronounced him dead on the scene. QPD has not released the shooter's name. The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation.