One dead, another injured, in head-on collision in Chattahoochee

Florida Highway Patrol
A 2-door Mazda crossed into the wrong lane, and collided with a pickup truck.
  • One man is dead, another hurt after a head-on crash
  • The driver who died crossed into the wrong lane
  • It happened on Flat Creek Road, near I-10

Florida Highway Patrol says an 89-year old driver from Groveland is dead, following a head-on collision in Gadsden County.
According to the press release, the driver was traveling Southeast on County Road 270A (Flat Creek Road), when he crossed the center double yellow line. His 2-door Mazda struck a Dodge pickup traveling in the northwest direction.

The 44-year old man driving the pickup was from Bainbridge. He was seriously injured, according to the report.

The report did not speculate as to why the older man crossed into the wrong lane. Neither driver's identity was given, as the families had not been notified.

