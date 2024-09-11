Oldest Sickle Cell Disease survivor in Florida lives in the Quincy Neighborhood

Linda Mason is the oldest in the state who has Sickle Cell Disease.

If both parents have the sickle cell trait, there is a 50% chance that any child of theirs also will have the trait.

Watch the video to hear her story.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People with Sickle Cell Disease have a life expectancy more than 2 decades shorter than the general population. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy Neighborhood reporter. One Gadsden County women beat those odds and is the oldest survivor with sickle cell disease in the state. I spent some time with her to see how she’s using her story to encourage others.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to give things to Jesus. I feel blessed and like I said its sad but good.”

Meet Linda Mason. A mother, grandmother and great grandmother. But also, a sickle cell survivor.

“I can’t even imagine what it was like for her and my father”

Linda tells me 75 years ago, her mother and father found out she had sickle cell disease.

A disease when red blood cells contort into a sickle shape. Like this shown on your screen.

“The more he pet me and bounced me the worst my screams got. And my daddy said no we need to take her to the hospital”

Sickle Cell Disease is hereditary. This is how its inherited...

If both parents have the sickle cell trait, there is a 50% chance that any child of theirs also will have the trait.

“We are so happy to have met such a person with a warm heart and knowing she’s the eldest in the state.”

Jenetta Nelson is with the Sickle Cell Foundation. She tells me Linda beat the survival odds. In fact, Linda is the oldest sickle cell survivor in the whole state.

“I hope it inspires others to take care of themselves, living with sickle cell is very very challenging.

A challenge Linda has faced for 75 years, and a challenge she says she will use, to encourage others who are fighting this disease.

“You Sickle Cell patients out there like me, don’t give up! Hold on because you’re going to be alright.”

The sickle cell foundation will be hosting a 5k Saturday September 14th to honor those fighting this disease. I’ll have the sign-up link, and more information linked to this story on our website at wtxl.tv.

Sickle Cell Foundation 5Klink

