New York Jets draft Quincy's Jaylen Key as a safety; last pick of NFL draft

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Mr. Irrelevant: it's a nickname given to the last pick of the NFL draft. Well, Quincy native Jaylen Key was that last pick in this year's draft. Despite the title, he is very relevant to those right here in Gadsden County.

The New York Jets drafted Jaylen Saturday as a safety.

He played for University Alabama Birmingham then transferred to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide.

Jaylen declared for this year’s draft back in January. Jaylen's father Elijah Key says he coached Jaylen the first few years when he started playing football at a young age.

Since then, he knew his son was born to do great, despite being from a small rural town.

"Kids in this community, in this county need someone that they know came from our community that's making a real big difference in life as he is. So as the title goes its 'Mr. Irrelevant,' he's very relevant to this community to this county."

Key says playing in the NFL has been Jaylen’s dream since he was younger. He says it’s cool to see his sons hard work finally pay off representing, Gadsden County.