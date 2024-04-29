New townhomes coming to Quincy in the midst of county's housing shortage

Right now, there is a shortage of housing in the Quincy neighborhood.

A new project is designed to meet the demands of workforce housing in the area.

Watch the video to see where new homes are planned and how they'll help the situation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here on Ralph Strong Road, you probably remember me doing a story on this new sidewalk being built. Well, there is more where that came from.

I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. Quincy leaders are in the works of finalizing plans of building new townhomes in this area behind me. I’m checking to see how these homes could retain people in different careers in this neighborhood.

It’s not just ordinary housing.

"It’s nice for the community for people to come out here and build houses for the people who don't have a place to stay."

It's housing that Anthony Bailey says is for neighbors in this community.

Those are neighbors who work in Quincy and in surrounding areas.

"I moved around to different places."

The land on your screen will be the new home for Gray Feather Townhomes.

"We are looking at about 13 acres of land off of strong road. We're looking at building 150 town homes."

Jeff Carpenter from CM Development says these will be workforce housing. It's housing that will be affordable for neighbors who work in the communities they serve.

For example, neighbors who are teachers, police officers and firefighters.

“We're more likely to retain police officers, we're more likely to retain firefighters if they have a place in this community to live. So that's why housing in the city of Quincy is important."

Quincy Commissioner Ronte Harris says this will be Quincy’s first workforce housing complex.

Right now, Quincy, has a housing shortage.

"The vision was to bring something a little different than what Quincy is used to having."

Right now, Florida Apartments Association says there is a shortage of 823 apartments in Gadsden County.

For Gray Feather Townhomes, city commissioners need to vote on the following: The reading of annexation of the land into the city and a live local property tax ordinance. A tax abatement for workforce and affordable housing.

"Looking at Quincy over the past few years you had hurricane Michael come through and there’s a lot of housing need as they look to really kind of revive and restore this community."

CM Development tells me these homes should be completed and ready to move in in about 18 months. In the Quincy neighborhood, I’m Ashley Engle, ABC 27.