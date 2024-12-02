New technology will help Gadsden EMS alert drivers to move over

Since 2015 there have been 19 hundred crashes due to people failing to move over for emergency vehicles.

This technology delivers real-time alerts to nearby drivers, notifying them when emergency services are active on the road.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden Emergency Services can now tell you to move over from these apps on your screen if they are approaching you on the road. I am Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. I'm digging to see how this technology works and how it will keep neighbors and first responders safe.

Gadsden County Emergency Services is now equipping its fleet with Haas Alert's Safety Cloud.

"I think it's a good idea."

Karl Marshall Jr. believes this technology will keep him and other neighbors safe on the roads, and more alert.

"A lot of people out there drive too slow and others drive too fast."

Creators say drivers will be given a 30-second warning to slow down or move over.

"It's the law just to move over."

Kris Hood is Gadsden EMS Chief. He says another goal is to help improve Florida's Move-Over Law.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, data shows since 2015 there have been 19 hundred crashes due to people failing to move over.

"When we approach vehicles that have apps such as Waze and Apple Safety Applications, if they have that installed on their phone, cellular device or in their car, when we approach these vehicles it will alert the drivers on the road ahead of time.

Right now, some of Gadsden County's EMS vehicles have the safety cloud installed. Two more of their vehicles are getting built with the new system installed also.

"I'm 82 years old so I am driving slow and don't realize people are behind me. I get the thumb and I get the horn but I think this is a good thing and it will be a little safer."

Hood says this will give neighbors more of a heads-up and keep everyone much safer on the roads.