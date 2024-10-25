New sidewalks enhance walkability and safety in Quincy

Neighbors used to walk on the grass and HWY 90 before the sidewalk was expanded from Chalk St. to Ralph Strong Rd.

Construction started December 2023

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Quincy had to walk along HWY 90, but now, they don’t have to anymore.

Leaders have been working on this sidewalk project for months.

"It's extremely, extremely a good thing."

What Larry Denson is talking about is this sidewalk shown on your screen.

Stretching from Chalk St to Ralph Strong Road on U.S. 90

"You never know when they might step out in front of you."

Larry says he doesn't personally take this sidewalk, but he drives down the busy Highway every day.

"You know at night, it's not visible because of the darkness going down 90."

The Florida Department of Transportation, the city, and the county have been working on Ralph Strong Road's sidewalk project since December of last year. The sidewalk is now finished.

Friday morning, I saw workers adding finishing touches to HWY 90's sidewalk adding railing. This sidewalk is an FDOT project.

"I've been walking since I've been 44"

Leaders say the goal for these sidewalks is to make Quincy more walkable allowing neighbors like Shilda Peoples to feel more connected around the neighborhood.

"It's better for me because I don't have to run through all of that traffic.

Now with the sidewalks in place, drivers like Larry and walkers like Shilda will be able to get around town, safely.

"With the sidewalk, it's a lot safer."

.

The sidewalk is now open for neighbors to use on Ralph Strong Road and U.S. 90.

