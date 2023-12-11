New apartment complex being built in Quincy, neighbors wanting more affordable housing

Arbor Valley will be fully completed by May 2024.

The apartment complex will have 84 units.

I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Quincy. On your screen you will see a new apartment complex being built right next to the Walmart in town on Pat Thomas Pkwy. While some are excited for more housing options, others are wanting town leaders to have more low-income options.

Many neighbors in Quincy say the new complex was a long time coming.

"I'm glad that they are doing it!"

While some tell me.

"They need to put more apartments out here for people who are my age with kids it would be better."

Shyjavious Eutsay and Shaniyah Williams both live and Quincy.

They say yes, there should be more housing but more low-income housing options.

"Because a job that's paying high or low it still be a struggle so it should be low income."

What's going to be called Arbor Valley is going to have 84 units adding to Quincy's housing options.

These are not low income or subsidized housing but, "there's an additional complex being built adjacent to this property called 'Cross Creek'. They will be affordable homes."

Charles Hayes is Quincy's building and planning consultant. He says the goal is for people in Quincy to have more up-to-date options locally.

"We do see a growth spurt, but our housing stock is old and dilapidated."

Looking into the population growth myself, I found Florida Apartment Associationpredicts Quincy’s population will increase by 3.1% by 2030 adding a little over 1,000 neighbors to the area.

"We don't have that much housing in the city itself and part of the city managers growth plan is to build more housing."

Even more affordable options for families like Shaniyah and Shyjavious

"I’m very excited i do be wanting my own space so that would be a good thing for me and my baby."

Hayes says the goal is for some units to be completed and ready to be moved into by late February early march of 2024. The whole facility will be completed by May 2024. In Quincy, I’m Ashley Engle. ABC 27

