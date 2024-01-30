"Need is extremely high" - Neighbors work to bridge food insecurity gap in Gadsden County

Second Harvest of The Big Bend and Bostick Temple Church in Quincy have food distributions in Gadsden County.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend has distributed over 2 million pounds of food to neighbors in Gadsden County

Neighbors here in the Tallahassee neighborhood….

Helping neighbors in Gadsden County fight food insecurity…

Due to inflation, neighbors here have been struggling to put food on the table. I spoke to a local church, that says they are trying to bridge the gap weekly for those in need during this difficult time.

A resource

“I used to go through the line to collect food.”

That Anna Davis used to use to provide for her and her family… now…

“One day I decided since I was just sitting and waiting in the car I decided maybe I can help out.”

She’s talking volunteering at Bostick temple churches food distribution that they hold every Thursday.

“We get people from all over”

50% of neighbors in Gadsden County are under the federal poverty level. That’s according to the ALICE report from the United Way of the Big Bend

“There is no need for anyone to be hungry in this county.”

What doesn’t help the situation is the rising cost of food.

Nerd wallet says food prices rose 2.7% between December 2022 and December 2023

“The need in Gadsden County is extremely high what we see a lot is families that are trying to make ends meet.”

Libby Simmons, director of development of second harvest of the big bend says, Bostick Temple Church is a partner agency with them alongside others across Gadsden County who distribute food to those in need.

“Visiting one of our food distributions or our food pantries is kind of getting them to that next paycheck.”

In 2023, second harvest of the big bend distributed over 2 million pounds of food to neighbors in Gadsden County.

Bridging the gap for neighbors in need, but Anna believes, them and temple Bostick Church is just getting started.

"I think if people would just come by and see the number of people who are out here waiting and needing it, they would realize this is a very important aid that has been set up."

Bostick Temple Church's next farm share food distribution will be Thursday, February 1st at noon. Second harvest of the big bend also has distributions across Gadsden County.