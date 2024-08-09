NEED A JOB? : Gadsden County set to hold job and resource fair for neighbors

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL — Gadsden County neighbors want to help you find a job. There's going to be a job fair in this neighborhood free for everyone.

Gadsden County Probation Office and the Big Bend A.F.T.E.R. ReEntry Coalition will be hosting a job and resource fair.

This fair is not only for jobs, but will have resources for everyone

Neighbors will be able to renew or replace a vehicle registration, explore job opportunities, get a free health screening and more.

Temeka Rollins, the Probation Manager for Gadsden County and Keith Parker Chair of the Big Bend after Retry Coalition, says this is the first time they are having a fair like this for neighbors.

"We just wanted to make sure that everyone comes out and come and see what jobs are available for the area and come and see what other resources will be available for the area” Rollins says.

This fair will be taking place Saturday, August 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Joe Ferolito Recreation Center in Quincy.