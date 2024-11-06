Morris Young re-elected as Gadsden County Sheriff

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The voting turnout was high here in Gadsden County and big decision was made in a key race.

Gadsden county’s current sheriff Morris Young was re- elected to lead this neighborhoods sheriff’s department.

Young will lead for another four years.

Young has been the sheriff for 20 years.

Gadsden county Sheriff's office says he's the longest serving African American sheriff in the history of Florida.

Young says he's grateful to continue the work he and his department are doing for the community.

“This is why I do what I do because of these people behind me, they got my back. So, if I fall they will pick me up and this is what it’s all about.”

Young is glad that he is going to be able witness the construction of their new public safety complex, which will house both the sheriff’s office and emergency management.

