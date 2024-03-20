More than 1,000 new neighbors expected to move to Quincy by 2030; see plans to meet housing demands

More than 1,000 new neighbors are expected to move to the Quincy area by the year 2030.

Current neighbors and leaders say the demand for housing is a growing issue in the community.

Click the video to see where these new apartment complexes will be located as builders work to meet the demand.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There are not a lot of affordable housing or renting options in the Quincy Neighborhood. Leaders here are working to change that as population is expected to increase3.1% by 2030, adding a little over 1,000 people to the neighborhood.

I’m checking to see what is being built as housing cost and population continue to rise.

"It's a struggle"

It's a a struggle that many neighbors, like Avery Hudges, face: finding affordable housing. "I’m trying to push in that direction."

I checked Door loop, and they say the national home ownership rate is 66 percent. That means 66 percent of people living in the U.S. own their home while 34 percent rent.

In Quincy, there are not a lot of housing options.

"Some of the homes are so dilapidated from the renters." Charles Hayes and the city say more options are needed for neighbors. "We have a housing shortage, and I think that the developers have realized that."

On your screen you can see a complex called Arbor Valley that has been under construction since November 2023.

Other units that will be added this year include a 42-unit plan that will be built behind Arbor Valley starting this summer. A 60-unit complex is also proposed on Ralph Strong Road.

"We want to bring the standard of living up to standards here in town. Attracting these types of facilities here will help the standard of living be improved all over town."

Giving more options to neighbors like Avery to continue calling Quincy their home.

"Prices got to go down one thing or the other or y'all got to pay more."

This apartment complex behind me Arbor Valley will be accepting applications starting in April. The leasing office will be open and will have applications there. The complex is right next door to the Walmart in Quincy.

