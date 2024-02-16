MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Quincy artist creates scholarship for Gadsden County students

A Quincy artist is creating a scholarship for students in Gadsden County.

Students can start applying for the scholarship March 1.

View the video above for more information.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

College today is very expensive. in fact, a study done by U.S. Program says 38 percent of students didn't enroll because of the cost and fearing about being in debt.

One man, who grew up in this neighborhood, had a dream. That dream inspired him to help students financially to follow theirs.

It began with a passion for art at a young age.

"Just being able to express myself."

That lead Devonte King to inspire others to follow their dreams despite the price tag, by creating the KGM Scholarship.

"I noticed that there wasn't a lot of scholarships for art students. "

Devonte is an artist in Quincy who paints these murals on business windows on the Quincy square during the holidays.

Now, he is giving back to the community and paying it forward.

"we've never had someone to want to come back in and pour into our community."

Glen Andrea brown has known Devonte since they were kids, and she says what he's doing will help many students financially no matter the cost.

"You are sending a child to college with something in their pocket that's going help and set them up for success for the future."

In 2022, nearly 20 percent of neighbors in Gadsden County had a bachelor's degree or higher.

"There is a lot of talented individuals in Quincy. But I will also say they don't have the financial support."

Support that Devonte believes students need, even if it’s just enough money to buy their books or some groceries.

"If you have a dream no matter how nerve-racking it may be just go for it."

Students can apply for the scholarship starting March 1st and have until March 29th to submit an essay or a drawing. Devonte says the two winners will be announced at his art show April 20th at Marie Brooks gallery in Quincy.