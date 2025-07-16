Love's Travel Stop expected to bring growth and jobs to Gretna

GRETNA, Fla. (WTXL) — A SMALL TOWN IN OUR GADSDEN COUNTY NEIGHBORHOOD IS ATTRACTING A NATIONAL CHAIN AND BRINGING DOZENS OF JOBS.



Officials just broke ground on a new Love's Travel Stop in Gretna

The gas station and convenience center is expected to create 75 jobs.

Watch the video to hear about how the build-out will also help neighbors.



Neighbors and elected officials gathered Wednesday morning, near the intersection of Highway 12 and I-10 in Gretna, for the ground breaking for a Love's Travel Stop. Mayor Anthony Baker said he is confident the Love's will bring other businesses to the community.

The city plans to build new water, wastewater, and electric infrastructure in that area to support other companies who want to set up shop nearby.

"And working with a number of landowners, we were able to annex just a little bit over 3000 acres. The commission spent a number of years just going through the rezoning, the land use process to ensure that this property was ready for development at the time that we could get the critical needed infrastructure here at this exchange," says Gretna City Manager Antonio Jefferson.

Officials say the new development will bring 75 permanent jobs. There will also be temporary opportunities.

"We will be hiring local plumbers, local electricians, um, you know, local, uh, subcontractors to come in and build the facility," Love's Real Estate Project Manager, Brad Peck, told ABC 27. "So all but a few of those are local."

Love's has invested $17 million. Gretna has invested $6 million.

The project is expected to be completed by early next June.

