"LONG TIME COMING" - New sidewalk being built in Quincy on Ralph Strong Rd. funded by FDOT

Quincy and Gadsden County got funding from Florida Department of Transportation to build a new sidewalk.

The sidewalk will be from Crossroad Academy to Highway 90 on Ralph Strong Road.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I was driving down Ralph Strong Road the other day, and I noticed some construction. I wanted to see what was going on.

The city and county are building a new sidewalk in the neighborhood. One parent says it's a sigh of relief that both adults and students will be able to have a safe place to walk and drive.

It's a project that many parents and city leaders say has, "really been a long time coming"

It's a need for this neighborhood that hits close to home for Gadsden County Commissioner Ronterious Green. "We're standing right in front of the school that my son attends and several other children."

As a parent, Green says adding a sidewalk here was necessary.

The Florida Department of Transportation, the city and county are building a sidewalk from Crossroad Academy to Highway 90 on Ralph Strong Road.

"Not only does it add to our walkability in our city, but it also adds a great component of safety."

Quincy's Mayor Freida Bass-Prieto tells me the Florida Department of Transportation is paying for their project. It's part of their safe routes to school program, which promotes walking and biking to school.

That includes improving infrastructure, education and tools.

"Most of the time this road is very busy"

As a result of the high traffic, Green knows how dangerous the road can be, especially at night. "I know people who have been accidentally hit because there was no sidewalk."

The city and county say that they are hoping to get the sidewalks completed as early as spring 2024 in order for everyone including pedestrians and drivers can have a safe space to walk and drive.

"You want to make sure that everyone that has accessibility to the streets are walking in safety."

Green told me that one of the next projects they are hoping to get in the works is adding lighting to this street as many travel on this road at night also.

