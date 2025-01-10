Local wildlife sanctuary in need of new enclosures for rescued wildlife

St. Francis Wildlife, a beloved local rescue for injured and orphaned animals, is raising money to replace outdated enclosures that can no longer meet the needs of their growing rescue efforts.

The organization is seeking $100,000 for a new, state-of-the-art eagle flight enclosure, a vital upgrade to continue their mission of rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife.

Watch the video to see how you can help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A beloved sanctuary for local wildlife is in urgent need of community support. St. Francis Wildlife, which has been a lifeline for injured, orphaned, and displaced animals, is facing a critical challenge: their aging animal enclosures are no longer safe or adequate for the animals they care for.

To meet the growing demand for their services, the center is launching a major fundraising campaign to replace the enclosures and provide a safer, more sustainable environment for the animals they rescue.

For years, St. Francis Wildlife has cared for everything from eagles to squirrels, providing expert care and a second chance at life for countless creatures.

“These enclosures all have been repaired, but in reality, they need to be entirely replaced,” said Hannah Altonji, St. Francis’ Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager. “We are raising a lot of money to reach these goals.”

St. Francis is currently seeking $100,000 to build a new 100-foot eagle flight enclosure, specifically designed to give eagles the space they need to recover before being released back into the wild.

The community is encouraged to contribute to the campaign to help fund the much-needed renovations. For more information on how you can support St. Francis Wildlife, visit their website.