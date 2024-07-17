Leaders find solution to fix traffic light at Quincy intersection

Some traffic lights in Quincy were installed back in the 1950's.

City leaders found a solution to prevent stop lights from not working.

Watch the video to see the solution.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This is a traffic light on Stewart Street in the Quincy neighborhood. Many neighbors tell me this light sometimes doesn't work making them frustrated.

I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. I’m checking in with the city to see

What solution they put in the keep this light and others running smoothly.

“It’s definitely a safety hazard if it’s not working”

Don Cobbs is right. A traffic light not working properly could put drivers in danger.

“It’s been ups and downs honestly.”

Neighbors like Don and leaders tell me this light has gone out because of thunderstorms and its age.

“This one and the one on Stewart Street were installed in the 1950’s.”

Quincy’s utilities director Richard Ash tells me the city is responsible for 3 traffic lights. 14 are owned by the state.

“When it goes out, they’ll have a cop come out a patrol.”

I checked with QPD and they say when this light goes out they would put stop signs out for drivers to treat this intersection as a four way stop

“Stop signs are super essential when situations like that happen.”

With this one on Stewart Street being owned by the city, they had to come up with a solution for the light to stop going out and becoming a safety hazard.

So… they put up this box shown on your screen.

“Ash says this box has solved the issue of the light going out of Stewart Street during a thunderstorm or even just on a day-to-day basis because of its new and improved technology and a timing system making traffic going through this neighborhood a lot smoother and safer for neighbors.”

“If that goes out, the lights will typically go to a flash motion, if the timing is messed up inside them. So that’s what controls the timing of the lights and everything.”

A solution the city leaders are working to put up at all traffic lights to make sure neighbors are safe and not discouraged.”

“I think it’s working pretty good now”

Quincy says right now they're working to fix and maintain other lights throughout the city to ensure neighbors safety on the road.

