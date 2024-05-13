"IT'S HEARTBREAKING" - Quincy animal rescue destroyed by tornado after being in operation for two years

Neighbors in Quincy were impacted by an EF-1 tornado that hit the neighborhood Friday, May 10th.

Champs Chance is looking for those who are able to help clean up debris or foster a dog.

Watch the video to see the damage they are dealing with.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Ashley Engle in the Quincy neighborhood. A local rescue here was impacted by a tornado that hit Friday morning. Now, they're working to rebuild and find safe homes for their furry friends.

"Its gone, its gone, everything we put into the rescue is just destroyed."

A rescue that is known for helping animals.

Now asking for neighbors to help.

Alicia Bopp has ran champs chance animal rescue for 2 years.

"It's pretty heart breaking seeing all that's happen."

Right now, they are looking for hands to help clear debris and looking for homes for the pups they have left.

"Unexpected things happen all the time and sometimes fosters do fall through so it's important i would say to just keep bringing those applications in."

Champs Chance says fostering a dog during this time could be a huge help to them. Due to the damage, many of the rescue's kennels like this one have been destroyed and it is not safe for the dogs to live in right now."

" Make sure all of our dogs are safe while we can rebuild."

A small-town rescue hoping to rebuild, but knowing with the communities support, this tornado will not stop them from operating stronger.

"It makes me happy that people have good hearts."

Alicia says anything can help at this time. I’m you want to help or just want more information ill have it linked to this story on our website at wtxl.tv.

Champs Chance website

